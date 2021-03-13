Diesel spill cleanup continues in Butte

BUTTE — Crews have started remediation work to clean up a large diesel fuel spill at a Town Pump gas station in Butte.

Engineers from Town Pump and Water and Environmental Technologies took soil samples and removed dirt around the gas station on Harrison Avenue when more than 400 gallons of diesel leaked during a fuel delivery in January.

Crews will also be removing soil around retention ponds and Blacktail Creek where the spilled fuel flowed after getting into a storm drain.

“Make sure no diesel gets into the creek is our number one priority. We really worry about Butte, we all live here, we love Butte and we take full responsibility for what happened here and we'll clean it up and make it right,” said Town Pump environmental remediation technician Paul Townsend.

The cleanup, which is being paid for by Town Pump, could take months to complete.