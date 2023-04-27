Dilapidated houses causing concern in Uptown Butte neighborhood

BUTTE - Some residents in an Uptown Butte neighborhood have spent the last three years fighting what they say is increased blight and crime.

Although there have been some improvements, things are starting to get worse.

“It’s a fight every day if you just let it go it starts to get worse again and then you’re unsafe to walk around because some of these people are so high they’re dangerous,” said concerned neighbor Trudy Healy.

People have complained that squatters have taken shelter in homes in the 700 block of Main Street, which have been labeled as dangerous structures by the city.

Healy believes someone has been living in the detached garage of one of the homes.

“There’s not supposed to be anybody in here, and we had done our due diligence, we have called the police,” said Healy.

While we were conducting the interview, the man who claims he’s leasing this garage came out and he and Healy had some harsh words to share.

They both were accusing each other of creating a problem in this neighborhood.

“We’re on the site doing actual physical work and all she does is complain,” said Martin Richardson, the man accused of living in the detached garage.

MTN News asked him if he was aware of the crime in the area.

“This is the hood of Butte, I mean, c’mon, what do you expect? That’s what goes on around here,” he said.

When asked if he was part of that, Richardson responded by saying, “No, I’m not. I’m a part of the cleanup crew."

We asked Richardson about being accused of squatting.

“That’s not true, I work long hours, I work when I want to work and some people think, ‘Oh you’re staying here.’ No, I’m not,” Richardson said.

People have said they think drugs are being sold at the property to which Richardson responded: "No."

When asked if he was selling drugs, Richardson said, “No, I don’t sell drugs. Okay?”

Some residents say they’re fed up with the junk properties.

“All of this needs to be cleaned up and I don’t think it’s too much to ask as a neighborhood to have everything cleaned up,” said Main Street resident Kayla Ortez.

Police and city officials arrived at the scene and informed Richardson he could clean the garage during the day but could not stay in it overnight.