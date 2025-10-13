GREAT FALLS - The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center recently was overwhelmed with dozens of animals rescued after Cascade County deputies uncovered a large-scale animal cruelty case in Sun Prairie.

"You could tell that a lot of them most likely hadn't been leash-trained. A lot of them didn't know how to sit or things like that," Katie Ober, the executive assistant at Maclean, said.

She could tell a lot of these animals were not used to going on walks and they needed some basic training along with potty training.

After several weeks of care at the center, they are now available for adoption.

Dogs and cats in Montana animal cruelty case ready for adoption

For more information about adopting an animal, click here to visit the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center website.