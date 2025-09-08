Duane Ankney, champion of Colstrip and former legislator, dies at 79

COLSTRIP – Former Montana State Senator Duane Ankney, a well-known figure in state politics and a fierce advocate for Colstrip’s future, has died. He was 79.

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke announced Ankney’s passing in a post on Facebook.

Ankney, a former coal miner, became best known for his fight to keep the Colstrip Power Plant open. He often described Colstrip as the “heartbeat of Eastern Montana” and made energy independence a cornerstone of his work in the community.

He served more than a decade in the Montana Legislature during the 2000s, leaving a legacy of outspoken support for Montana’s energy industry and the people of his hometown.

