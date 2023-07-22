Watch Now
Earthquake reported in Carbon County

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 22, 2023
CARBON COUNTY - A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edgar Friday, July 21, 2023, shaking multiple homes and businesses.

The U.S. Geological Survey website showed the quake hitting at 1:57 p.m., with the epicenter three miles north-northwest of Edgar.

The Carbon County Sheriff's office said on a social media post it received multiple calls of a "large explosion" in the north end of the county before confirming the earthquake.

Multiple comments on the post suggest it was felt as far north as Park City and as far south as Bridger.

There are no reports of significant damage at this time.

