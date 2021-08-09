Electric scooter company Bird arrives in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Electric scooter company Bird is bringing e-scooters to Great Falls. Currently, the scooters shows above are available in front of Speaking Socially at 509 1st Avenue North.

In order to rent one of the scooters, you must download the Bird app and follow the instructions. Click here for details .

Bird scooters generally cost $1 to unlock; the per-minute cost to ride varies between cities.

According to the Bird app, the cost in Great Falls is 39 cents per minute, and the minimum per-ride cost is $3.50 . There are several locations in downtown Great Falls to choose from, based on the Bird map.

Bird app in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls said in a news release on Friday that electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and must never block driveways. Riders must be at least 18 years old to access the Bird scooters.

Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and must comply with all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.

MTN Bird electric scooters outside of Speaking Socially in Great Falls

"The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls Ordinances and Montana State Statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations," said Lt. Doug Mahlum of the Great Falls Police Department.

Bird.co website

The news release says that unless otherwise allowed by designated City approved signage, or conditions render bicycle travel on a street unsafe, bicycles may only be ridden on those portions of the sidewalk that are a portion of the River's Edge Trail System, as depicted on the most current River's Edge Trail Map available at the City Computer Mapping and Addressing Department or online by clicking here .