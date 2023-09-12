Emergency responders mark 9/11 at Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS - Monday was a day to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks which will forever be remembered in our hearts as many sacrificed their lives so that others may live.

"So what we did today is we coordinated a 9/11 memorial remembrance ceremony base-wide. We had law enforcement, security forces, fire department, medical, anybody that wanted to attend," said Lt. Justin Hanuschewicz with the Malmstrom Fire Department. "We did a silent march and they ended at the firehouse and we had some prayers. We had a guest speaker, Howard Snyder, who started his career off in this fire department in 1977 and retired and came full circle to be our guest speaker today."

Joel Henderson, a Great Falls Emergency Services paramedic, remembered where he was when he saw the towers fall.

"I turn the television on and that's when, you know, one of the towers was hit. And, you know, I can just remember it just —just been surreal. Just, you know, in disbelief," said Henderson.

So many men and women felt the need to do something to make a difference, to protect our country, to serve our nation. Never forget the lives we've lost or the ones protecting us today.