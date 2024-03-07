Expanded PACT Act VA coverage now available for all qualified veterans

HELENA — Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards can now enroll in VA health care.

The PACT Act is a phased-in approach to enrollment eligibility, but the VA recently announced they are expanding coverage.

This means millions of Veterans are eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than what was previously written into law.

Veterans can skip applying for VA benefits and enroll directly in healthcare.

The Pact Act includes all veterans who deployed in support of the Global War on Terror and those stationed at home who were exposed to hazards by working with chemicals, pesticides, nuclear weapons, and more.

Veterans do not need to be sick or file a claim to be eligible. They only need proof of their service.

To learn more and how to apply, call 1-800-MYVA411.