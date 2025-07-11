GREAT FALLS — As the traffic light turns red and cars slow down, motorcyclists may filter through the traffic. This is called lane filtering, and it is perfectly legal in Montana.

Montana became the third state to legalize "lane filtering" when Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill in March 2021 that legalized it under certain conditions.

Watch the video to learn more:

Explainer: 'Lane filtering' in Montana

Russ Ehnes has been riding motorcycles since he was six years old.

Ehnes, now the Board Chairman for the American Motorcyclist Association, said, “I grew up in a motorcycle shop. My folks sold motorcycles, and I've been a lifelong motorcyclist.”

He knows that as the weather gets nicer, more riders are out on the road: “I think it's the time of year when there's lots of motorcycles on the road and we, you know, we as motorcyclists ask that, you know, watch for us. We're harder to see.”

To protect motorcyclists, they are allowed to lane filter.

“It's legal to filter through traffic as long as cars are doing 10 miles an hour or less, and the motorcycle is doing 20 miles an hour or less, and there is room to safely pass in the same lane that the car is in," Ehnes said.

Here is the text of the law:

61-8-392. Lane filtering for motorcycles -- definition.

(1) An operator of a two-wheeled motorcycle may engage in lane filtering when:

(a) the operator of a two-wheeled motorcycle is on a road with lanes wide enough to pass safely;

(b) the overtaking motorcycle is not operated at a speed in excess of 20 miles an hour when overtaking the stopped or slow-moving vehicle; and

(c) conditions permit continued reasonable and prudent operation of the motorcycle while lane filtering.

(2) As used in this section, "lane filtering" means the act of overtaking and passing another vehicle that is stopped or traveling at a speed not in excess of 10 miles an hour in the same direction of travel and in the same lane.

This is not to be confused with lane splitting, which is illegal. That is when motorcyclists cut through traffic that is moving faster than 10 miles an hour.

Ehnes said, “It is up to the motorcyclists to do it safely and do it below the speed limits that are… set.”

Many motorcycle accidents happen when riders get rear-ended, and lane filtering is a way to reduce these accidents.

Ehnes said, “It allows us an escape route. It allows us to be safer, to be between the vehicles.”

However, lane filtering is not always understood or appreciated by drivers.

“I think it's just more of a surprise. You know, when you're sitting there in a light, and a motorcycle kind of feels like it kind of rips up…It startles them," Driver’s Education teacher Derik Senger said.

Senger says that it is important to teach drivers about lane filtering so they can be on the lookout for it.

“I try to teach the kids every time their foot hits the brake, their eyes should glance in the rearview mirror," Senger said.

This is why it is important to stay aware of your surroundings while driving and share the road.

“Give yourself plenty of time. Plenty of time to look. Don't be so rushed at a stoplight or a, stop sign. Perhaps, you know, make sure that you've looked both ways clearly," Senger said.