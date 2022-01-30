Fairmont Hot Springs drowning victim dies at Kalispell medical facility

(Updated, 11:55 a.m. MDT, 01/30/2022)

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed Sunday the victim in a drowning incident at Fairmont Hot Springs on Friday has died.

An earlier report said a 14-year-old boy was transported from the scene to St. James Healthcare on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Lester said in a media release the victim had been transported to a Kalispell medical facility where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Sheriff Lester.

The victim was not identified and no further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.



(First report)

FAIRMONT - Emergency crews responded late Friday afternoon to a report of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs.

According to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release at approximately 4:09 pm, Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs. CPR was reported to be in progress.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene. A 14-year-old male was transported from the scene to St. James Healthcare. The condition of the victim is not known at this time. No further details on the incident are currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

