GREAT FALLS - The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Judith Basin County on Tuesday that involved at least one fatality.

It happened on US Highway 87 near mile marker 31, several miles northwest of the town of Stanford.

The MHP was notified of the crash at 9:29 a.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation says the crash involved at least two vehicles.

The eastbound lane is blocked as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Roads throughout the area are snow-covered and slick.

No details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.