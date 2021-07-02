Fatal crash reported in Powder River County

BROADUS - A woman from Texas was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 10:39 p.m. at mile marker 93.

The patrol said a semi-trailer with two occupants was headed westbound on the highway when the front left tire blew causing the semi to cross the center line and go off the left side of the roadway.

The semi went into a ditch and overturned.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Portland, Texas, was injured, and a 64-year-old woman from the same city was killed, the patrol said.

