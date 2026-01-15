Fire destroys iconic restaurant in Glacier County

BABB — The iconic Cattle Baron Supper Club in Babb was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.

Owner Charlene Bird Burns shared images on social media showing the historic building fully engulfed in flames.

"We are losing the Cattle Baron this evening folks. Please lift us up in prayer," Burns wrote.

The restaurant was known far beyond Glacier County as a community landmark.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states, in part:

Bob Burns, who is 82, and his wife Charlene, who is 76, lost their restaurant, the Cattle Baron Supper Club, in a smoldering electrical fire that became uncontrollable due to high winds on 01/14/26. This was one of their worst nightmares and something no one ever imagines actually happening until it does.

We will update you when we get more information.