Firefighters save 3 from carbon monoxide poisoning in Butte home

BUTTE — BUTTE - Three Butte residents were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in their home Saturday evening, and three firefighters who rescued them also required medical treatment after exposure to the deadly gas.

The Butte Silver Bow Fire Department responded to what was initially reported as a routine medical lift assist shortly before 6:15 p.m. after a man had fallen and couldn't get up, according to the fire department.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met at the door by a woman who didn't live at the house. She explained that a family member had fallen and that two other household members were feeling dizzy.

Crews retrieved a gas monitor from the vehicle and then entered the home to assess the situation and assist the fallen man.

The gas monitor showed dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence, prompting an evacuation and a call for additional resources.

As firefighters assisted the man to his feet, he collapsed again. Firefighters dragged him outside to safety, then re-entered the home to assist a second man who required support to walk.

A woman who had been speaking with firefighters after they entered the building also lost consciousness and had to be removed from the home.

The three victims were taken outside, triaged and then taken to the hospital based on the severity of their symptoms.

Three firefighters were also transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. They were later released, though some levels of carbon monoxide were still present in their blood.

The fire department said the rapid progression from alert and talking to unconsciousness among the victims is a sobering reminder of the silent and deadly nature of carbon monoxide.

The incident occurred during Fire Prevention Month, highlighting the critical importance of having working carbon monoxide detectors in every home.

The fire department urges all residents to test carbon monoxide detectors at least once a month and replace them according to manufacturer's instructions.

Residents should never ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea or headaches in the home.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible and only a working detector can alert people to its presence in time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.