First Montana Highway Patrol class graduates from new campus

Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 04, 2022
HELENA — Thirteen students graduated on Friday at the Helena Civic Center and are now Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

The 74th class of MHP troopers graduated following 23 weeks of training — becoming the first class to train at the Boulder campus.

With their friends and families in the crowd the officers dedicated their careers to serve the communities they will be stationed at.

Graduate Lance Hansen says the weeks of training and support from his family have pushed him to do his duty to serve.

“It means everything today, we went through6 months of training, we had our training at the new campus in Boulder which has been fantastic, and to see all the support we had from Colonel Laven and his command staff and all the training from our instructors come together to this moment has been fantastic, and it has just been an incredible experience,” said Hansen.

