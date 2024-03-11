First Montana watercraft inspection stations of the season open

HELENA — The first watercraft inspection stations of the season opened over the weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) uses inspections to check for and decontaminate boats fouled with invasive zebra or quagga mussels.

Stations opened in Dillon, Ravalli and Anaconda over the weekend.

Any watercraft, from paddleboards and canoes to larger boats passing near one of these stations must stop for inspection.

More inspection stations will open as we get closer to summer.

FWP inspected more than 95,000 watercraft and stopped 51 infested boats in 2023.

Ways in which folks can help curb aquatic invasive species from entering the state are by cleaning, draining, and drying their boat, live wells, anchors, boots, and gear when leaving the water.

Boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting and need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:



All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.

All watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching.

Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

All boaters are reminded to always clean drain and dry their boat, live wells, anchors, boots and gear when leaving the water.

Learn more information about FWP's watercraft inspection stations at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/aquatic-invasive-species/watercraft-inspection-stations