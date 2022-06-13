Flooding hits Red Lodge, some evacuations ordered

Update 7:53 a.m.

Current road closures in Red Lodge from the Carbon Alert Facebook page:

Hwy 212 between 14th street and West Fork Road.

Hwy 308 bridge

19th street bridge

Area east of Broadway from 19th to 14th

Roads along the creek

Kainu lane

Park Ave

Meeteetsee Trail at Rock Creek

We continue to assess other bridge and roads.

Please call Carbon Alert Hotline with questions - 406-426-2425

Courtesy Tonya Henry Flooding in Red Lodge

_____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:15 a.m.

RED LODGE - Authorities said a water main has been compromised and the town's water has been shut off.

"At this time we have not been informed of any alternate water sources," according to a post on the Carbon Alert Facebook page.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RED LODGE - Flooding is forcing evacuations and road closures in the Red Lodge area.

Several bridges in Red Lodge have washed out, officials said on a Facebook post early Monday, and water from Rock Creek has reached several roadways.

Highway 308 is closed, and Highway 212 between 19th and West Fork Road is also closed.

Evacuation orders are in place for South Kainu Avenue Island at Rock Creek - Kainu.

Evacuations have also been ordered for the area east of Broadway and west of Rock Creek from 19th Street to 16th Street and Park Avenue.

MTN News

A shelter is in place at the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

Shortly before midnight, authorities warned anyone who accesses their residence via the North or South Entrances of East Side Road needed to evacuate immediately.

If you have questions, call the Carbon Alert Hot Line at 406-426-2425

Authorities are providing the latest information on the Carbon Alert Facebook page.

MTN News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

