Former Secretary Pete Buttigieg endorses Montana ballot measure on corporate spending, set for Butte town hall

BUTTE — Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is endorsing a new Montana ballot measure aimed at stopping corporate spending in elections.

The Transparent Election Initiative announced the endorsement today for the grassroots effort known as The Montana Plan. The measure will appear on the ballot as Initiative I-194 later this year.

To rally support, Buttigieg will travel to Butte next month to host a public town hall on Sunday, May 17. The event will focus on the influence of money in politics, with the initiative aimed at eliminating dark and corporate money in elections. Organizers selected Butte for the event due to the city's history with corporate power.

Doors for the town hall will open at 1 p.m., with the exact location to be announced closer to the event. Attendees must reserve a spot online. A livestream will also be available for those unable to attend in person.

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