Forum to provide safety tips for living in grizzly bear country

The Sun River Watershed Group (SRWG) and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) will host a public forum on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to discuss safety in grizzly bear country.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. at the Sun Canyon Lodge & Outfitting which is located at 8571 Sun Canyon Lodge Road.

“Preventing conflict with bears is far easier than alleviating conflict once it has started," said FWP Region 4 Bear Management Specialist Chad White. "By taking simple steps toward conflict prevention, rural residents can enjoy living in bear country without regular worry that bears in their area may become habituated to humans or conditioned to human foods.”

The event will include education from experts on how to avoid conflict with bears.

Attendees will receive bear spray training, learn how to help make their cabin and property secure from bears, and will be able to ask questions and discuss specific situations.

Attendees will also learn what resources are available to the public to implement precautions for living around bears.

The news release states that the event is particularly relevant to those who own homes or cabins in Augusta, Sun Canyon, or areas in between that bears are known to frequent year-round.

SRWG will be giving away several cans of bear spray with holsters in a door prize drawing at this event. For more information, call Tracy Wendt at 406-214-2868.

FWP offers additional information about how to "Be Bear Aware" on its website.