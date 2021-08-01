Four people dead, two injured in Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — Four people died in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Saturday, July 31.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. near mile marker 241 of Interstate 90 between Butte and Whitehall.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevy Suburban was eastbound when it struck a westbound 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Suburban, a 45-year old man, died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the Traverse, a 37-year old woman, died at the scene, along with two passengers, ages 32 and 14. Two other passengers, ages 8 and 2, were taken to St. James hospital in Butte. The nature and severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

The MHP says that suspected drug use by the driver of the Suburban may have been a factor in the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.