FWP: Livestock depredation prompts officials to euthanize grizzly bear

AUGUSTA, Mont. — A grizzly bear was euthanized in response to livestock depredation, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, wildlife officials said a 20-year-old archery hunter encountered a grizzly bear on state land along Elk Creek southwest of Augusta. The hunter was suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, according to FWP.

After the attack, the victim managed to walk to his vehicle, then drive himself to Simms, where his father took him to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Investigators also found the carcass of a domestic cow about 150 yards away from the attack. FWP described the attack as a "surprise defensive encounter" due to the proximity to the cow carcass.

FWP said it is unknown if the bear involved in the attack was the same as the one that was put down on Tuesday evening. However, due to the nature of the attack, further efforts to locate the bear will not be taken.

“A total of three cow carcasses were found by wildlife officials, who later determined all had been killed by a grizzly bear. FWP said the euthanized bear was a female without cubs.

Due to the remaining cow carcasses, access to the state-owned land around Elk Creek Road will be closed.

