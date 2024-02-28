Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

FWP seeking info on suspected wolf poaching in Montana

FWP Law Enforcement
MTN News
FWP Law Enforcement
Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 18:22:24-05

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) game wardens are investigating a suspected poaching near Mol Heron and Cinnabar creeks northwest of Gardiner.

An FWP press release says wardens recovered a dead wolf they suspect was poached in an incident on Jan. 27 around mid-day.

The release included the following information:

Anyone with possible information about this incident is encouraged to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont [lnks.gd] to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader