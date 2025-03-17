Gas prices drop over 6¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped in the Treasure State over the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana fell 6.3¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.08 per gallon as of Monday, March 17, 2025.

Gas prices are now 1¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 37.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline dropped 1.3¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.02 per gallon, which is 10.6¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon.