Gas prices rise 0.9¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen slightly in the Treasure State over the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana rose 0.9¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.09 per gallon as of Monday, March 24, 2025.

Gas prices are 1.7¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 45.57¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline jumped 6.3¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.08 per gallon, which is 1.6¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.88 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.