Gas prices rise 6.1¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to rise in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana rose 6.1¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.14 per gallon as of Monday, March 10, 2025.

Gas prices are now 13.9¢ higher in Montana than a month ago but are 23.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has dipped 0.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.03 per gallon, which is 8.9¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.94 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.