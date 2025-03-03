Gas prices rise another 1.3¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana rose 1.3¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.08 per gallon as of Monday, March 3, 2025.

Gas prices stand 10.6¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 17.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.04 per gallon, which is 4.7¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.84 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.