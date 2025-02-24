Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices still rising in Montana

Gasoline prices in Montana have risen 2.6¢ per gallon in the last week.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 6.8¢ over the last week to an average price of $2.98 per gallon as of February 3, 2025.
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to rise in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 2.6¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.07 per gallon as of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Gas prices are now 15.5¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 8.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.08 per gallon, which is 4.4¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.85 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader