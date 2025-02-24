Gas prices still rising in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to rise in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 2.6¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $3.07 per gallon as of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Gas prices are now 15.5¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 8.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.08 per gallon, which is 4.4¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.85 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.