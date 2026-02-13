CUT BANK — After breaking ground in the fall of 2024, BHE Montana has officially energized the Glacier Battery System, the first utility-scale battery storage project in the state.

The $100 million investment marks a significant expansion of Montana’s energy infrastructure as demand for electricity continues to grow across the region.

Watch the full story:

Glacier Battery System powers up, boosting Montana’s energy reliability

BHE Montana is part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, one of the largest energy companies in the United States. In Montana, the company operates several major renewable energy facilities, including the 189-megawatt Rim Rock wind farm near Kevin and the Glacier I and Glacier II wind farms in Glacier and Toole Counties.

Construction is also underway on the 130-megawatt Glacier Solar Park near the battery site.

The Glacier Battery System can deliver 75 megawatts of electricity for up to two hours, enough to power roughly 60,000 homes. The system stores excess electricity when supply is high and releases it back to the grid when demand spikes, such as during extreme weather or peak usage hours.

“It took a shorter amount of time to build this in Montana than almost anywhere else in the country,” said Michael Freeman, External Affairs and Government Policy Director for BHE Montana. “It’s really been a team effort with our community, our landowners, and our county commissioners.”

Freeman said the battery adds flexibility to a grid that is seeing increasing strain.

“We are seeing an increasing amount of demand on our electrical system,” Freeman said. “It should be encouraging to Montanans that companies are willing to come here and build. And it’s been successful.”

He compared the battery system to hydropower, something many Montanans are familiar with.

“You store the water behind the dam and you can release it at certain times when you need it the most,” Freeman said. “What this does to stabilize prices is that you can release it when it’s most needed. There are peaks and valleys in a demand curve. It helps to lower the peaks and raise the valleys, giving a more steady price signal.”

Montana consumes more energy per capita than most states, in part due to its industrial activity and climate. At the same time, electricity demand across the Western United States continues to rise. Battery storage systems like Glacier are designed to respond quickly to rapid changes in demand, helping maintain reliability across an interconnected regional grid.

Governor Greg Gianforte praised the project’s economic and infrastructure impact, saying, “Investments like the Glacier Battery System drive economic growth in Montana. This project not only strengthens our energy infrastructure but also creates jobs and supports local communities, reinforcing Montana’s position as a leader in energy development.”

The Glacier Battery System also supports BHE Montana’s participation in the Western Energy Imbalance Market, allowing the company to buy and sell electricity more efficiently across the region.

Together with existing wind farms and the solar project under construction, the battery system represents a broader effort to diversify Montana’s energy portfolio while ensuring reliable service as demand continues to climb.