Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road now fully open

WEST GLACIER — The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road officially opened Friday morning for the 2021 summer season.

The road may now be accessed by motorized vehicles all the way through from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.

An entry reservation ticket in addition to an entrance pass is required for access to Going-to-the-Sun Road via Camas Road, West Glacier and St. Mary entrances between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 6, 2021.

Visitors should expect long lines and delays if entering the park at 5 p.m.

With Going-to-the-Sun Road fully open, the number of entry tickets available will be increased.

This increase will be executed through a series of additional ticket releases made available each morning starting today at 8 am.

You can purchase Going-to-the-Sun Road entry tickets at Recreation.gov.

The latest information on road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here.

