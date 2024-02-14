Gov. Gianforte orders Montana National Guard to find resources to assist Texas with border security

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered the Montana National Guard to find resources that can be used to assist Texas with border security.

The move comes after failed attempts in Congress to address issues on the southern border.



Tuesday’s announcement allows the Montana National Guard leadership to work with Texas to identify ways that the state of Montana can support Texas in its response.

That includes identifying volunteers for a potential support mission.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent requests to other states to help address migrants crossing the border illegally and dangerous narcotics smuggled into the United States.

The governor's office cited recent statistics from the Rocky Mountain Drug Task Force that showed more than 3 million fentanyl pills were seized in the region last year.