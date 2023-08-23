Gov. Gianforte signs bill safeguarding fertility preservation for cancer patients

BOZEMAN - A new bill signed by Governor Greg Gianforte on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, that will require insurance to cover the costs of fertility preservation for young adults fighting cancer.

Cancer survivor Katie Beall says this bill will change the lives of future survivors.

"I'm really proud that now when young cancer patients have to face treatment, they're not going to go into an infusion watching their chemo bag drip and think every drip takes away my hope to have a family, my hope to become a mother or a father," says Beall.

Beall was diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2022. Just two days after her diagnosis, she received a call informing her she needed infertility treatment. She ended up paying more than $7,000 out of pocket for an egg retrieval.

Beall later learned that at the time, 12 states in the country had passed legislation requiring insurance to cover fertility preservation for cancer patients.

"Back in February, during our legislative session, a senator said that his family had been touched by cancer. I thought, maybe I don't wait till 2025 for the next session, I'll try this session," says Beall. "First senator I spoke with was Senator Pat Flowers and then our sponsor for the bill was Senator Jen Gross out of Billings. I spoke with Senator Flowers in February, and by April, the session had ended in late June, the Governor signed the bill and it'll go into law January of 2024."

Becky Franks, the CEO of Cancer Support Community Montana, says she's proud of Beall and the community for what they accomplished for those battling cancer.

"I am incredibly grateful for Katie being so courageous and being willing to work really hard during this time. She was going through treatment at the same time. I'm incredibly grateful to all of the cancer survivors and the family members who came up to testify," says Beall. "Changing laws in Montana is unique, and this is an example of true community-based legislation."

For Beall, making someone's life remotely easier while going through cancer treatment is the biggest win.

"When somebody gets sick and they have to face cancer, they can focus on their treatment and their healing and not focus on fighting insurance and understand that this is covered," says Beall.