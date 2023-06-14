Gov. Gianforte signs main state budget bill into law

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 2 Wednesday, the main state budget bill, that will guide state spending for the next biennium.

The law details some $14 billion in state spending; including money for new state troopers and prosecutors to combat crime, increases to the Medicaid reimbursement rate for health care providers, and hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure spending-from roads and bridges to the state prison.

Gianforte’s office also highlighted that the budget pays off all of the state’s general obligation debt saving Montana $40 million over the next two years.

GREAT NEWS – our historic pro-family, pro-jobs budget is now law. 🧵https://t.co/R353wUL3Zj pic.twitter.com/dySQk1fAqt — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 14, 2023

HB 2, as amended by the Senate, cleared the Montana House on May 2. It would take more than a month to be signed by Senate President Jason Ellsworth and transmitted to the governor’s desk.

Governor Gianforte signed the bill as passed by the legislature without using his line-item veto power.

