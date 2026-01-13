Governor honors winners of Montana youth hunting story contest

Governor Greg Gianforte honored the winners of the youth hunting story contest Monday at the state capitol.

Out of nearly 150 submissions, 10 winners were honored for the fourth annual contest. Winners had their stories shared by the governor and received prizes for their efforts.

Among the winners was 11-year-old Helena resident Xavier McCormack, who wrote the story of his bird dog Willy and their pheasant hunt. McCormack enjoys hunting with his family and appreciates the opportunity to enter the contest.

“I'm grateful that I got to do this,” McCormack said. “I'm so grateful. It's just cool, I guess, and I hope I get to do it again sometime, be one of the winners again.”

Another winner was 14-year-old East Helena resident Wyatt McKenzie, who wrote the story of his appreciation for Montana private landowners and his opportunity to harvest an elk.

McKenzie reflected on his experiences hunting with family, storytelling, and what hunting means to him.

“Hunting not only is a means to connect with people, but is also a way to participate in heritage with all the other people who have hunted,” McKenzie said. “It’s a great way to keep traditions, and maybe provide some meat for the family as well.”

Starting in 2022, hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 could submit a story and photo from their hunt.

You can find and read their winning stories here.