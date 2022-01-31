Great Falls COVID-19 testing site temporarily closed due to reported threat

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls has temporarily closed its drive-through COVID testing site at Montana ExpoPark after receiving a phone call that made threats against staff and the organization on Monday.

Alluvion Health and the Great Falls Police Department have determined that the threat is not credible.

However, "out of an abundance of caution," the drive-through testing site was closed for the remainder of Monday.

The agency did not disclose the nature of the threat.

Alluvion said in a news release that drive-through COVID testing will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

Patients who have standing appointments on Monday at the main Alluvion Health clinic location will be asked to confirm their appointment upon arrival.