Great Falls "CrossFitter" breaks stereotype

GREAT FALLS — Patricia Warwick-Ford isn't your typical workout fanatic - at age 77, she's crushing the CrossFit circuit. She was inspired to get in the groove several years ago by her grand-daughter Emily Sievers, who is now one of her workout partners.

“I have met so many people through CrossFit, many of them are much younger than me, but it keeps me young at heart,” said Ford.

Since starting CrossFit Ford has noticed a lot of differences - not only her balance, her overall health, and stamina, but also her mood: “Having something like this really gives you purpose. I get to come and see all the smiling faces of people that I’ve met here.”

She has tried to convince some of her friends to come, but to no avail most of the time.

But her granddaughter will never miss a chance to work out with her grandma; Emily said, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. There's not a lot of people who can say they work out or do CrossFit with their grandma. It's great because we can always talk about workouts that we’ve done, what went wrong, what went right, and really push each other.”

And according to Emily, Patty isn’t one who is willing to let her slack in a workout: “The one time I saw her out running by her house and asked her, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said to me, 'Well, I just didn’t feel like I had a very good workout and I felt so defeated so I wanted to make it up!'”



