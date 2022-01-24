Hardin woman killed in Interstate 90 crash

HARDIN - A 79-year-old Hardin woman was killed early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 490.

MHP reports the man was driving a 2021 Honda CRV when the car drifted off the left side of the road into the median. The driver overcorrected and crossed back over both eastbound lanes before going off the right side of the road, rolling and coming to rest in the eastbound driving lane.

A semi-trailer then struck the car ejecting the driver.

The woman died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The two occupants of the semi-trailer were not injured.