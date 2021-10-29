Haunted House in Whitehall a scream not to be missed

WHITEHALL — When night falls in the town of Whitehall, the monsters come out to play.

"Any excuse to put a costume on, I’m down," said Smiling Stan.

Ever since Stan the clown was a child, he loved dressing up as someone else and scaring people.

This is the second year he has been scaring residents of Whitehall and travelers who are brave enough to walk the dark rooms that he and his fellow monsters lurk.

"I got a text message right before the opening day saying we need some volunteers. I think I had a total of five minutes to prepare and go into the clown room so it was halfway through, so I decided to do the whole gig this year," said Stan.

R’aaar the werewolf hides in the endless hay maze waiting for his next meal to come walking in. "So you should come find me in the hay maze and if you don’t find me, you’ll probably make it out of the hay maze."

So far there have been eight confirmed wet pants and four walkouts with those four only making it halfway through.

Elizabeth Pullman says that this year’s haunted house is the biggest one yet. Time slots sold out last Friday with 72 walk-ups and sold-out Saturday with 98 walk-ups.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

"I love that we have so many kids in our cast, but also that we’ve gotten so many adults involved and it really has turned into like a community event. We've had over 40 people building this thing," said Pullman.

The Haunted house starts at 7 p.m. and runs until October 31.

"I think you owe it to your entire family to come and get really scared and then you’ll feel really better when it stops," said R’aaaar.

Tickets to screams come true cost $10 and can be bought online at screamscometruemt.com.

