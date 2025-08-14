Helena area casinos donate $11,000 to Anaconda shooting victims

HELENA — A local family of casinos has raised over $11,000 to support Anaconda.

Following the August 1 shooting at the Owl Bar that killed four people, three Helena area casinos stepped in to help.

"It was just a little hometown bar, and it could have been any one of us," said Mayme Folio, the operations manager for several local casinos.

Those feelings of sadness and the fact that it hit so close to home, as a small town bar manager herself, inspired the fundraising efforts.

Proceeds from all bar sales from August 7 at Loose Caboose, 4 J's, and Drae's casinos, as well as cash donations, will help cover funeral costs and any other financial needs the Anaconda community has.

An official "The Owl Bar Victim Memorial Fund" has been set up at First Montana Bank. People can drop off cash or checks in person, or they can mail in checks to the First Montana Bank locations in Anaconda (1121 E Park Ave, Anaconda, MT 59711 or 123 Main St, Anaconda, MT 59711). Checks should be made payable to "The Owl Bar Victim Memorial Fund".

The fund was set up by David Gwerder, the owner of the Owl Bar.

