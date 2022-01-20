Helena schools in dire need of substitute teachers, paraeducators

HELENA — Helena Public Schools is asking the community to step up to become a substitute teacher to help the schools in the district as the Omicron variant surges in the community.

“We need extra hands or all hands-on deck,” said Rex Weltz, Helena Public Schools Superintendent.

Weltz says even though the district has over 180 substitute teachers in their pool, they expect to need back-up in the coming weeks.

“If our goal is to stay open five days a week provide high-quality education, then we need to ability to have adults in the in the in the facilities to backfill those staff members that are inevitably going to be out for quarantine or isolation,” said Weltz.

On Tuesday the district reported 112 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, and as more cases are reported, that means the district will continue to need help.

“We do have a great pool of substitute teachers, but at any given time they may or may not pick up a job and so to ask for additional help,” said Weltz.

The district's starting rate for para's is $13 dollars an hour,non-certified substitute teachers make 130 dollars a day, and certified substitute teachers are paid 140 dollars a day.

If you would like to help out and become a substitute teacher or a paraeducator you can contact the Helena Public Schools HR at 406-324-2011.

You can find more information and applications for substitute teaching here.