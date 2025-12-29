Help available for veterans struggling with mental health around the holidays

HELENA — For many, the holidays are a time of joy, happiness, and coming together with family, but for some, it can be one of the toughest times of the year.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the holiday season can be especially challenging for veterans who are struggling with their mental health.

Feelings of loss, loneliness and the ongoing challenge of transitioning back to civilian life can feel heavier this time of year.

There are resources available to help. Locally, veterans can turn to the Fort Harrison VA or organizations like Check A Vet, a nonprofit focused on raising awareness around veterans' mental health and preventing veteran suicide.

The organization's founder, Helena native Michael Carmichael, says staying connected with fellow veterans, friends, and family can make a critical difference.

“I can’t do anything about the 44 that we lost yesterday, but I might be able to do something about one of the ones we’ll lose tomorrow,” Carmichael said.

Click on the following links for more information about Check A Vet and resources at the Fort Harrison VA.