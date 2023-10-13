Highway 191 plan aims to improve road's safety and driveability

BIG SKY — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and its contracted engineering firm, HDR, talked about an "Optimization Plan" to improve Highway 191 during a recent Madison-Gallatin joint County Commission meeting.

Daniel Bierschwale, executive director for Big Sky Resort Tax, says a plan like this could be a traveling game changer.

"As all of Southwest Montana has seen significant growth, we've seen that growth with cars on our road," says Bierschwale. "The Optimization Plan is really going to be, you know, a path forward for how we're going to be able to crack a nut."

HDR's Strategic Project Manager, Spencer Dodge, says these improvements are necessary between Four Corners and Big Sky.

"Figuring out what community priorities are, you know, emphasizing safety and mobility and working with community stakeholders to really figure out, you know, what's most important to the 191 corridor," says Dodge. "We want to make sure that this is a safe and easily driveable corridor."

Bierschwale, who lives in Big Sky, says he's ready for a positive change in the drive to and from Big Sky.

"I'm really excited about seeing what opportunities exist, you know, specifically in the community of Big Sky," he says, "and that one road in and one road out is our Achilles heel."

If you're interested in learning more about the plan or becoming a stakeholder, you can visit: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/us191mt64/map.aspx