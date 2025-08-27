Hiker encounters bear in Sluice Boxes State Park

GREAT FALLS — A hiker had a close encounter with a bear on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Sluice Boxes State Park, about 35 miles southeast of Great Falls.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the person shot twice at the bear, possibly hitting it once.

FWP staff responded to the area and found four black bears in the area, but none were dead or wounded.

Their search included the use of an infrared drone.

FWP said that it can't confirm with certainty the species of bear involved in the encounter, though they believe it was a black bear from video footage of the bear.

The area where the encounter happened and much of the state park have abundant berries and chokecherries this time of year and black bears are often present.

FWP has posted signs that bears are in the area and encourages visitors to be bear aware, which includes making noise, traveling in groups, and carrying bear spray in a readily accessible fashion.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.

