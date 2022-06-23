Hiker rescued from College M Trail in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A hiker who thought they might be having a heart attack was rescued Wednesday evening from above the M on the College M Trail.

Gallatin County dispatchers received a call for assistance at 8:45 p.m.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley, Bridger Canyon Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to the trailhead.

Search and Rescue sent a hasty team with an AED up the trail first and made contact with the patient.

Following an initial patient evaluation, the person felt stable enough to walk slowly down the hill with assistance from SAR and medical personnel.

Additional SAR teams met the group at the M, where the patient was again feeling nauseous and pain in their right arm.

Crews decided to package the patient and wheel them down in the one-wheeled litter.

All crews and SAR members made it back to the trailhead where the patient was transferred to the care of AMR and transported to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

