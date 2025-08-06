BOZEMAN — Since childhood, Julie Harris has loved the outdoors and hiking.

The South Cottonwood Trailhead, Blackmore Trail, and Emerald Lake are a few of her favorite spots to hike in Gallatin County but now, her ability to do what she loves is in jeopardy, and she is looking for community support.

Harris was born and raised in Bozeman. She first found out she had scoliosis when she was 11 years old. Two years later, at age 13, she received a spinal fusion, which she says caused her to lose sensation in her right leg.

“I can break bones and not know it,” said Harris.

This surgery is continuing to affect her.

“My spine is continuing to collapse, so unfortunately, that spinal fusion that was done 36 years ago is failing,” she said.

Watch: Hiking enthusiast faces spinal surgery challenge:

Hiking Dreams at Risk: Montana woman's journey for health

Harris said her quality of life has been significantly impacted by not being able to travel, socialize, or sit.

“Sitting has just gotten to the point where it’s really uncomfortable,” she said.

Harris has tried to continue to live a normal life. She said she hikes 1,200 miles a year and works as a hygienist in Bozeman. These aspects of her life are in limbo.

Julie Harris Julie Harris on a hike.

“Now, because my spine is still collapsing, I’m losing sensation to my left leg,” said Harris.

That’s where the community comes in. Harris is scheduled to receive a high-risk spinal realignment this November in New York City that would help relieve the spinal compression she’s experiencing.

“Hopefully, if everything goes well, I’ll come out and be taller. I’m excited to be taller, but honestly, the bottom line for me is staying out of a wheelchair and continuing hiking and being independent,” said Harris.

Julie Harris A photo of Julie's X-ray showing her spine.

Her surgery would be costly as she has to stay in New York for a month post-operation and receive around-the-clock care.

“I don’t have disability insurance, I don’t have a lot of savings, insurance won’t cover most of the money that this will cost, like travel out to New York. We have to go out six times in less than a year,” she said.

Harris is especially grateful for her physical therapist, Faith Ford, spinal specialist, Ben Smith, and those who have already donated. So far, she has raised nearly $6,000 on GoFundMe. Her goal is $60,000.

To donate to Harris’s spinal surgery, visit this link.