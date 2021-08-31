Historic $101M donation given to MSU College of Nursing

BOZEMAN — It may have been a regular Monday morning for you -- but not at Montana State University.

“I feel like I’m getting married again today. I’m so excited!” said MSU President Waded Cruzado.

President Cruzado had millions of reasons to be excited.

Mark and Robyn Jones, the founders of Goosehead Insurance, donated $101 million to MSU's College of Nursing.

Montana State University celebrates a historic $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, on Aug. 30, 2021.

“We will be constructing new, expanded nursing education buildings on each of our nursing campuses located in Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings,” said Sarah Shannon, dean of the College of Nursing at Montana State University.

Montana State University celebrates a historic $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, on Aug. 30, 2021.

Five new buildings, new student scholarships, five professorships, and a new midwifery program will all be created because of the large gift, and nursing students agree it’s not just about the money.

“We get all this money and people see a dollar sign in front of it but it’s—if I were to need care tomorrow in the hospital, I want the right person to be there, and I want somebody that has had all the opportunities to take care of me," said nursing student Savannah Hansen.

"Somebody has to go through training. Somebody has to go through school to take care of you, and this is giving so many more people that opportunity.”

Montana State University celebrates a historic $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, during an event at MSU in Bozeman, Mont.

The Joneses have ties to Montana but they’re not MSU alumni, so it begs the question: why Montana State University, especially as a Harvard graduate?

“They don’t need the money. This is an investment, and we’re making the investment because there’s great leadership at Montana State, and they brought forth a problem that we were able to do something about, working with them,” said Mark Jones.

The MSU gift is the largest donation ever given to a college of nursing program in the U.S.