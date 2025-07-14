GREAT FALLS — Home schooling numbers are on the rise in Big Sky Country.

According to enrollment numbers from the Montana Office of Public Instruction in 2024, there were an estimated 8,524 home-schooled students, which represented an increase of 725 students, or 9.3% from the previous year.

House Bill 778 helps homeschooling families in Montana

With five kids, Lindsey Nehring and her husband, Rich, have their hands full.

“Our oldest boys are 16 and 14. Sadie (our daughter) is 12, Blake is eight. And then our little guy is one and a half,” said Lindsey Nehring.

Before moving to Great Falls, Rich’s job kept the family on the move, which is when they took the home-schooling route and after nine years, they haven’t looked back.

“Since that point, we've just fallen in love with the lifestyle,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey and Rich are both products of public schools. They have nothing against the public system and are firm believers in choice.

“My oldest is actually attending CMR right now, going into his junior year,” said Lindsey. “So I feel strongly it's really nice to have options.”

Lindsey feels the argument of a lack of socialization for home-schooled kids is a myth.

“I feel like there's so much opportunity and so many engaging activities for homeschoolers now that really it's almost hard to protect our schedule,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey manages a robust Facebook page for homeschoolers and leads a homeschool co-op.

The last legislative session saw the passage of House Bill 778.

“It doesn't affect really much in the day-to-day life of homeschooling families in Montana,” said Lindsey. “But what it does do is it separates legally home schools from private schools. The other main thing it does is it removes the requirement for homeschool families to keep immunization records and provide them to the superintendent if they're requested.”

Passage of House Bill 778, along with changing perceptions of the educational practice, is something that supporters hope to put homeschooling on the upswing.

“The most important thing it does — it just continues to protect the homeschool freedoms that we have for families in Montana,” said Lindsey.

Great Falls Public Schools is using technology to help homeschool students.

“We have purchased more licenses for our online platform to support homeschool families or families from out of district that are looking for a remote platform,” said Great Falls Public Schools Executive Director of Student Achievement Jackie Mainwaring.

The platform is free of charge to parents of secondary students and spots are limited, but Mainwaring says it's easy to apply.

“If folks are interested, they can go to our website right on our main page,” said Mainwaring. “There is a link if you scroll down just a little bit, it says online school, and that gives a lot more information and a place to fill out a quick application.”

GFPS has actually offered the online platform since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an accredited program. We have certified licensed teachers providing the credit,” said Mainwaring. “And it's flexible to accommodate people's schedules and personal needs.”

While the Nehrings have yet to participate, they appreciate the district’s flexibility.

“I feel like the public schools have been really flexible in the last few years, inviting homeschoolers to participate in sports, in taking part-time classes at the public schools, or participating in online school,” said Lindsey.