Hundreds of trees blown down in Yellowstone National Park during storm

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A major windstorm and rain event impacted the southern portion of Yellowstone National Park — primarily Lake Villiage — on Monday, July 3, 2023.

During the storm, several hundred trees were reportedly blown down throughout the area including around the Lake Hotel, Lake Lodge, Lake Medical Clinic, Lake General Store, Lake employee housing areas, and Bridge Bay campground and marina.

According to the news release, several buildings and vehicles were struck by trees, including a building adjacent to the Lake Hotel. The building, as well as three cabins, were evacuated and remain closed for cleanup and repairs.

The hotel and clinic lost commercial power for approximately 24 hours.

There are no reports of fatalities or severe injuries. Visitor services were not substantially disrupted.

“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”

Crews continued working to clear trees from roads, campgrounds, and critical infrastructure and assessed damage on Tuesday. The Bridge Bay Campground and marina reportedly remain without power on Wednesday.

Crews will continue cleanup efforts today and for the next week, according to the press release.

There are no temporary closures in that area.

