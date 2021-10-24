Hunter check stations, CWD sampling stations ready for general season

GREAT FALLS — Big game hunter check stations will be in operation across Montana beginning this weekend and continue through the general rifle season.

General big game season runs from October 23 through November 28.

Hunters must stop at check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals. For hunters without game, the check station process will be very quick and simple.

The check station operated by FWP along Main Street in Augusta is the only biological check station in Region 4, and operates seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, in northwestern, northcentral, southwestern, and southcentral Montana, FWP will be operating CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) sampling stations.

In FWP Region 4, sampling stations will operate at the following locations from 10 a.m. until one hour past sunset on Saturday thru Tuesday. The CWD sampling stations are closed Wednesday thru Friday:



Shelby: Hwy 2 at site of former Shopko store

Fort Benton: Intersection of highways 386 and 87 one mile west of Fort Benton

Grass Range: Hwy 200 a quarter-mile west of its intersection with Hwy 87

FWP is also ready to help hunters sample their deer, elk, or moose for CWD at our offices, and hunters may bring their animals to the Region 4 Headquarters building at 4600 Giant Springs Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.