Hunter kills grizzly bear in Southwest Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is reporting that a hunter killed a grizzly bear at close range in the Gravelly Range on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

According to an FWP press release, the grizzly charged the hunter who shot and killed the bear in self-defense.

The hunter was not injured.

FWP staff visited the scene the next day and confirmed the bear's death.

The release said it was a female grizzly with no prior history of conflicts.

"The bear was in good body condition and appeared to be digging a den near where the encounter took place," FWP stated in the release.

An investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is ongoing.