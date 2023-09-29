Watch Now
Hunter kills grizzly bear in self-defense near Gardiner

Montana Fish, Wildife and Parks report a hunter killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this week north of Gardiner.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Sep 29, 2023
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports a hunter killed a grizzly bear on Tuesday in Beattie Gulch, north of Gardiner, according to

FWP said in a press release the grizzly charged the hunter, who then shot the bear at close range in self-defense. The hunter was not injured.

FWP, along with staff from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and National Park Service investigated the site of the attack and found an animal carcass nearby.
FWP bear specialists and game wardens determined the bear's actions were most likely defensive, according to the release.

No other details were available, and the incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

We will update you if we get more information.

